Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Gusty Winds Possible Late Thursday, Overnight

The Chicago area could potentially see showers and thunderstorms late Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday morning, with some of those storms potentially becoming severe, according to current forecast models.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, several counties in the NBC 5 viewing area, including McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties, are under a “enhanced risk” of seeing severe weather as the system moves through the area.

Most other counties in northeastern Illinois, including DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, are a notch below the aforementioned areas, with a “slight” risk of severe weather.

While there is a limited threat of tornadoes in the impacted area, the main threats will likely come in the form of damaging wind gusts in excess of 65 miles per hour, along with ping-pong ball sized hail, according to forecast models.

The National Weather Service says that the storms are expected to move into the area late Thursday evening and overnight, with most of the development occurring after midnight in the Chicago area. Heavy rains could also occur with the storms, leading to the possibility of localized flooding, especially in super-dry areas where the ground cannot absorb the moisture quickly enough.

Thursday night and Friday morning are merely expected to be the first round of showers and storms hitting the Chicago area. With elevated humidity and high temperatures, the instability in the atmosphere could potentially lead to a second round of storms late Friday afternoon and into the early evening, with a third round of storms possible overnight and into Saturday.

Those storms will likely hit areas further south, concentrating to the south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, no watches have been issued for the Chicago area, but a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of western Wisconsin, with the storms drifting to the southeast.