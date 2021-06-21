Chicago Weather: Several More Chances For Storms This Week

Several more chances for thunderstorms remain on tap for the Chicago area this week after massive storms and at least one confirmed tornado tore through the Chicago area late Sunday night.

A slight chance of spotty showers remain possible Monday far south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana as conditions shift cooler, with highs between 68 and 73 degrees. Monday night lows could dip to the mid- to upper- 40s inland and low 50s in Chicago.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday night, with showers and a few isolated storms possible.

Showers and isolated storms remain possible early Wednesday ahead of an otherwise partly sunny, breezy and warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The Chicago area will see a chance for showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. Both days are expected to clock highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday could see a chance of showers and storms early in the day ahead of an otherwise partly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

