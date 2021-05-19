Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Isolated Storms Possible as Temperatures Climb

The Chicago area is set to see a round of scattered showers and possibly isolated storms beginning Wednesday as temperatures climb as high as the 80s over the next few days.

Wednesday began mostly cloudy but will turn windy and warmer with passing scattered showers through the afternoon and a few isolated storms possible. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s but a few locations will likely reach the mid-80s.

Wednesday night will stay mostly to partly cloudy, breezy and mild as temps hold in the 60s across the area overnight.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny, windy, warmer and moderately humid. A few isolated showers or a storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening far west and in northwest counties, but most locations will likely remain dry.

Highs again on Thursday will be summer-like in the low-to-mid 80s.

The heat sticks around Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for another partly sunny, breezy, warm and moderately humid day. An isolated storm is again possible, mainly in the far western portion of the area.

Saturday looks to be even hotter still, with some locations reaching 90 degrees, though highs will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Another partly sunny, breezy, very warm and humid day could again see isolated afternoon storms in far west counties.

The warmth continues Sunday, with a few showers and storms possible and highs in the 80s still, while some locations could reach 90 degrees. But a cold front could slide down the lake and turn it sharply cooler along the lakefront.