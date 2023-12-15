Chicago weather: Rounds of rain to kick off the weekend, slight drop in temperatures expected

The majority of the Chicago area will likely see multiple rounds of showers this weekend, with more than half an inch of precipitation expected in some spots.

While Friday began with sunshine, cloud cover has increased throughout the day, setting the scene for rain showers to move in Saturday. Showers will begin to arrive from the south in the morning hours before moving throughout the region in the afternoon and evening, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott.

Rain will become more scattered as the day progresses and moveout before the overnight hours. When all is said and done, communities in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana could see rainfall totals exceeding half an inch.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain above normal for this time of year, but are expected to drop from the low 50s into the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly dry, Scott said, though some showers will likely linger close to Lake Michigan. While you'll likely encounter clouds throughout most of the day, some peaks of sunshine might be visible prior to sunset.

Come Monday, colder air is set to move in, bringing a quick dip in temperatures to the low 30s. Tuesday will remain on the chilly and blustery side, though some sunshine is possible.

Then, on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise back up into the 40s, setting up for more mild, above-average temperatures as the first day of winter approaches.