Chicago weather: Rainy, windy day, with heavy downpours, chance of thunderstorms

Monday in the Chicago area was off to a soggy start, with rain and strong winds expected to last through all day and continue into early Tuesday morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"A rainy cloudy, windy day, not only today but tomorrow," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the wet weather.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts could reach as high as 40 miles-per-hour at times Monday morning, especially in parts south of I-80. Later Monday evening, gusts over 40 mph were possible, especially in the Chicago east and east of I-57, the NWS added.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, strong wind gusts had already been reported across some parts. Early Monday, ComEd's power outage map showed more than 2,500 people had lost power, with the majority in Cook and DeKalb counties.

The Chicago area also saw steady showers in some parts early Monday, NBC 5's pinpoint radar showed, with heavier downpours in parts of Lake County, Illinois and in Northwest Indiana.

Rain timeline: what to expect and when

According to Roman, the rain was expected to be the steadiest through the morning hours and taper in the afternoon, around 1 p.m. Beginning around 6 p.m. however, heavy downpours could pummel some parts, along with the chance for thunderstorms and localized flash flooding.

"Areas of heavy rainfall are likely tonight," the NWS said. "Rainfall could be sufficient in localized areas to result in flash flooding low lying and poor drainage areas."

The greatest threat for heavy rain was north and west of the city, Roman said, including in Northern Cook and Lake Counties, from DeKalb to Waukegan.

Periods of showers will continue through Tue evening, but the heaviest rain is expected to occur Mon night. The greatest threat for heavy rain still looks to be along and northwest of a Peru to Waukegan line. Heavy rain may lead to flooding in poor drainage areas #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/37cXQMS9eI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 3, 2024

"A lot of rain in a short amount of time," Roman said, noting that some parts could see as much as four inches.

Sunday, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District in Chicago issued an "Overflow Action Day" in advance of the showers, warning residents to delay taking baths or showers when possible to help prevent overflowing of storm water management systems across the region.

Rain was expected to continue overnight and into Tuesday, Roman said, with wet weather possible through the Tuesday morning commute.

Periods of rain this morning will transition to scattered showers this afternoon then periods of rain will return tonight and continue into Tuesday. There is also a chance for thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/qAVl47RGg0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 4, 2024

According to the NWS, Tuesday afternoon will see another chance for thunderstorms, with dry conditions expected later in the week.

Although rain was expected to continue, temperatures would be mild both days, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with highs in the upper 60s.