Chicago weather: Rainy and warm, with much cooler temperatures for Halloween

A gloomy and rainy week continues for another day across the Chicago area, with on-and-off showers continuing Thursday during the daytime and into overnight, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Our wet weather pattern continues," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Another rainy, dreary day is in store."

According to Roman, most areas across the region Thursday morning saw periods of dry time. However, another round of widespread rain, some moderate at times, is expected to move into the area in the late morning.

That rain is expected to last into the early afternoon, with most showers moving out by the afternoon commute, Roman said. However, heavier showers to the north could remain, Roman said.

Additionally, scattered showers and storms are expected to continue into the evening and overnight, Roman said.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight, mainly across portions of Northern Illinois, Northwest of Peru to the Lake Forest line," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall in excess of an inch in some spots across Northwest Illinois through tonight."

According to Roman, most areas will see less than half-an-inch of rain, but counties to the north and west will see greater amounts.

Temperatures Thursday remain mild, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday, will be a few degrees warmer, Roman said, with highs in the mid 70s. Friday also brings another chance for showers, and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon, the NWS said.

Periods of showers expected through Sunday. Sharply colder temperatures move in behind Friday’s cold frontal passage leading to the first hard freeze of the season early next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nS1W2o79Ro — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 26, 2023

Friday night is also when the area will see temperatures begin to tumble, as a mild air mass moves out and a cold front moves in, Roman said.

According to Roman, temperatures by 6 p.m. Friday will drop into the 60s. Overnight and into Saturday morning, those temperatures are expected to only reach the 30s and 40s, Roman said.

Saturday morning is expected to remain dry, but more rain will follow Saturday night into Sunday, Roman said. Additionally, temperatures over the weekend will remain only in the 40s and 50s, forecast models show.

As temperatures continue to drop, overnight Sunday and Monday could see the areas first hard freeze, the NWS said.

By the time Halloween hits, temperatures are expected to tumble into the low 40s with the potentially for a "flurry," Roman said.