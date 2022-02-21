Chicago Weather: Rain, Sleet, Isolated Thunderstorms All Possible Starting Late Monday

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana could see a mixed bag of precipitation in the coming days as the possibility of rain, sleet and thunderstorms hovers over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and sleet are possible along the state line with Illinois and in Wisconsin, where a winter weather advisory was set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday. Up to one-quarter inch of ice accumulation could occur during the storm, potentially leading to power outages and tree damage there.

Meanwhile in Illinois, the evening hours are expected to begin with drizzle and fog before a heavy downpour occurs overnight.

Some parts of far northern Illinois could see light freezing rain, and areas to the south will see rain and potentially even non-severe thunderstorms. Those storms, according to NWS, could lead to issues during Tuesday morning's commute.

Drivers are advised to be extra careful as light icing is possible in spots, particularly on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

As a weather system moves into the area, forecasters expect a front to stall out over the upper Midwest, potentially causing issues for several days.

Gale-force winds could also develop on Lake Michigan, causing high waves and lakeshore flooding in the process.

That weather system is expected to remain parked over northern Illinois through at least Tuesday, but it will eventually move out of the area, bringing with it much colder temperatures and a chance for snow on Thursday and into Friday.

When that system arrives, temperatures are expected to drop back below-normal, according to forecast models.