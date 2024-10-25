Chicago Weather

Chicago weather: Rain lingers, with next chance of showers on Halloween

While some in the Chicago area woke up to rumbles of thunder and rain, the next chance for showers comes eerily close to trick-or-treating

Some in Chicago may have heard rumbles of thunder and storms overnight, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with showers expected to linger through the mid-morning hours Friday.

"The thunder may have woken you up this morning," Roman said, noting much of the storms and heavy pockets of rain had moved into Indiana and Ohio.

Most of the area saw between .5 inches and two inches of rain, Roman said, adding that that nearly all of the Chicago area was still at a moderate drought, with some parts at the "severe" level.

By around 9 a.m. Friday, skies were expected to clear, Roman said, with the forecast calling for a partly sunny and cool afternoon.

"Most of the day is dry and rain-free as sunshine moves back in," Roman said.

Temperatures Friday were expected to be seasonal for this time of year, Roman added, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Dry conditions and temperatures in the low 60s were also in the weekend forecast, Roman said, though clouds and sprinkles were expected to move in Monday night.

Tuesday, temperatures are expected to spike back up, Roman said, with an 80 degree day in the forecast, followed by temperatures in the upper 70s Wednesday.

Wednesday is also when the the area's next weather system moves in, Roman said, with showers across Chicago's northwestern counties around 9 p.m.

Overnight, the rain is expected to be widespread, Roman said, making for a soggy Halloween morning.

By around 5 p.m. showers were expected to clear, Roman said, though a few sprinkles could remain.

Last year, the Chicago area saw snow on Halloween.

"The temperatuers were cold enough for that," Roman said.

This year, temperatures were expected to be in the mid-60s, which is above average for this time of year, Roman added.

