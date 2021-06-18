Chicago Weather: Rain and Storms Cause Power Outages, Messy Morning Commute

Rain and storms across the Chicago area overnight into Friday left thousands without power and made for a messy morning commute.

As of 7 a.m., about 13,220 ComEd customers were without power across the Chicago area, according to the utility, as storms swept through the region.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The storms began late Thursday and continued into the overnight hours, bringing lightning, heavy downpours and winds gusting over 50 mph in parts.

Showers and storms this morning will gradually come to an end later Friday morning.

Friday afternoon looks to be partly sunny, hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s but feeling like mid 90s to near 100 degrees south.

A few storms will be possible again later Friday, mainly south, which could potentially be strong to severe.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, cooler and less humid with highs back down into the mid-80s.

The next chance of showers and storms could then come on Sunday and last through Monday as temperatures dip to a high of 80 degrees, then down into the 70s by Tuesday.