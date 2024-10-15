Chicago weather: Rain, hail followed by freeze warning, with temperatures to plummet into 20s

Parts of the Chicago area Tuesday woke up to rain, rumbles of thunder and even some hail as lake effect showers swept through much of Northeast Illinois, with more rain expected through the afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

And after the rain, comes the frost.

As of 5:15 a.m., NBC 5's Live Doppler Radar showed rain across parts of Cook and Lake Counties, with heavier downpours in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Park, Lyons and Western Springs, as well as in Dolton, East Chicago and Northwest Indiana, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Around 5:20 a.m., NBC 5 photographer George Mycyk reported hail hitting downtown Chicago streets.

Showers were expected to continue through late afternoon Tuesday in far eastern Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, and then move into Northwest Indiana, Roman said. Those showers could contain isolated embedded thunderstorms the National Weather Service said, with small hail and gusty winds.

Further inland, sunny and dry weather was expected, Roman said, though temperatures overall were expected to be cooler.

According to Roman, high temperatures closer to the lake could reach only into the 40s thanks to rain and clouds, while other parts could see highs in the 50s.

Overnight, those temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s, as freeze warnings and frost advisories kick in for Northern Illinois.

Beginning at 1 a.m., a freeze warning will go into effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and Kenosha Counties, the NWS said, with temperatures "as low as 27 degrees expected."

At the same time, in Lake, DuPage, Northern Will and Kankakee Counties, a frost advisory was set to go into effect, with frost formation possible in areas away from the lakeshore.

"These cold temperatures will damage sensitive plants so be sure to cover them or bring them indoors," the NWS said.

According to the NWS, both the frost advisory and the freeze warning were set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, though frost was likely again Wednesday night.

Temperatures however were expected to rebound beginning Wednesday, with highs rising into the mid-to-upper 50s. By Thursday, readings were expected to be in the 60s, with 70-degree highs expected this weekend.