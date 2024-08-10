Chicago weather: Pleasant conditions, 70-degree temperatures in store

The Chicago area will usher in the weekend with comfortable conditions, high temperatures in the mid 70s and clear skies.

Despite enjoyable weather throughout the majority of the day, the day will kick off with increasing winds - to around 25 miles per hour - before conditions subside in the afternoon and evening, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

For those thinking about heading to the lakefront, northwest Indiana is under a high swim risk on Saturday morning, with the National Weather Service warning of high waves and life threatening currents. The region will be under a moderate swim risk for the remainder of the day, according to the NWS.

Are you or do you know someone planning to head to NW Indiana beaches today? Conditions will be dangerous to swimmers today, especially this morning, along Porter County beaches! Stay dry when waves are high! #INwx pic.twitter.com/G6K4d1Gkgw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2024

When it comes to the entire Chicago area, temperatures are poised to drop into the upper 60s in the late evening hours. So anyone planning to venture out then - such as for the Crosstown Classic - might want to consider a light jacket.

Sunday will be similar weather-wise, though winds will be lighter and temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs will sit around 80 degrees, Jeanes said.

Rain isn't likely either day, though chances for rain will increase as the work week begins. Shower chances will gradually rise after sunrise and persist through the afternoon hours, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said.

Dry conditions will return on Tuesday and Wednesday before more chances of rain later in the week - on Thursday and Friday.

No significant storms are expected, however.