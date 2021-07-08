Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers This Weekend

Thursday has been off to a cool start with some spotty showers across the Chicago area and less humidity.

With overcast skies expected to continue throughout the day, temperatures will likely remain in the upper 60s to 70 degrees along the lakefront and low-to-mid 70s inland.

Showers Thursday will likely remain south and east in northwest Indiana. An isolated storm could arrive in the afternoon in the Chicago area, but most areas should remain dry, according to Storm Team 5 Meteorologists.

Cooler temperatures are expected to continue Friday, with partly sunny skies in the morning before clouds move in throughout the day. Scattered showers will likely develop in the afternoon hours for southern counties.

Friday's temperatures should remain cooler by the lake with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and mid-to-upper 70s inland.

Both Saturday and Sunday likely will be in the mid-to-upper 70s in most areas with daily chances for showers and a few storms.