Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler With Scattered Showers This Weekend

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are on tap for the Chicago area this weekend.

Saturday began cooler than average with partly to mostly cloudy skies stretching across the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that pattern will likely continue with clouds increasing and temperature highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s in most areas.

Some parts of the area could see a rain shower around 1 p.m. further west, but most areas will remain dry. By 4 p.m., the rain moves south to north, possibly bringing some scattered showers Saturday evening.

Sunday morning could see scattered showers, with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms continuing throughout the day. However, NBC 5 is not tracking any severe weather at this time.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs again in the mid-70s on Sunday, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms will likely start the work week with temperatures steadily increasing, bringing highs in the mid-80s by Wednesday.