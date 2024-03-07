Chicago weather: More mild temperatures, with steady, on-and-off showers overnight

Thursday in the Chicago area will see another day of unseasonably warm temperatures, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the high temperature Thursday is expected to top out 49 degrees. The average high for this time of year, Roman said, is 43 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be dry during the daytime hours, Roman said, with clouds increasing as the day continues. While a sprinkle or two could form in some parts in the afternoon, steadier rain is expected to move in overnight, Roman said.

Early Friday, showers off to the west will move eastward, making for a soggy Friday commute, Roman said. Those scattered showers will continue on and off through the morning, early afternoon and even evening, Roman said.

"Not the best of days to end the work week," Roman said, adding that rain totals could be between half-an-inch to an inch when all is said and done.

"A pretty decent soaking," Roman said.

Showers will linger into Saturday morning, Roman said, followed by clearer skies. Brighter conditions are expected to take shape Sunday, Roman added.

Both weekend days are expected to be blustery, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.