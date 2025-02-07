Another wintry mix of snow, rain, sleet and ice was in the Chicago forecast this weekend, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The winter weather comes after the entire Chicago area Wednesday night and Thursday morning saw up to .14 of a inch of ice accumulation on streets, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots, leading to school closures, slick travel, vehicle spin-outs and slippery walking conditions.

Can cold render salt ineffective on roads? Here's what to know

A spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine Thursday morning told NBC Chicago several of the health system's suburban hospitals saw a "high volume of patients with injuries' from slips and falls" on the ice.

Friday however was expected to be a dry day, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds were also expected to be calmer, with much lower gusts under 15 miles-per-hour, Roman said.

When will the winter weather hit?

Overnight Friday and into Saturday, showers were expected to develop to the south across central and southern Illinois, Roman said, with snow developing to the north, across parts of Wisconsin.

"That leaves northeastern Illinois right in the middle once again," Roman said, which means a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet was possible.

The system was expected to hit in the mid-to-late morning hours Saturday, Roman said, beginning around 9 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Maybe some periods of freezing rain, light snow," Roman said, followed by an "icy mixture" possible into the late morning and early afternoon.

A wintry mix, including freezing rain, is likely to develop Saturday morning and continue through the day. At least a glaze of ice and some spotty snow accumulations of less than half an inch are possible, leading to slippery travel and walking conditions. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nIS3Z1MJDn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 7, 2025

"At least a glaze of ice and some spotty snow accumulations of less than half an inch are possible, leading to slippery travel and walking conditions," the National Weather Service warned.

By around 1 p.m., the bulk of the system was expected to move into Indiana and Ohio, Roman said, though snow would still linger in Illinois through Saturday evening.

"So we'll still see that wintry mix into the afternoon and evening hours," Roman added.

The high temperature Saturday was expected to be 34 degrees, with a chillier day Sunday in the low 30s.

Next week, temperatures drop into the upper 20s, Roman said, with more snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday.