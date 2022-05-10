Chicago Weather: Hot, Humid Temperatures Tuesday Could Near 90 Degree Heat Record

The last few weeks, the Chicago area saw stretches of below average temperatures. This week though, it'll feel more like July.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team 5, the current forecasted high for Tuesday is 87 degrees -- that's just 3 degrees shy of a heat record, and about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

And the heat and humidity though will make some areas feel much warmer.

May Heat Records For the Chicago Area

May 10, 2011: 90 degrees

90 degrees May 11, 1982: 89 degrees

89 degrees May 12, 1956: 92 degrees

92 degrees May 13, 1991: 89 degrees

Heat isn't the only thing in store for the area Tuesday, however.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms coming from Wisconsin are expected later this afternoon to move into the state, mostly along and north of the I-88 corridor, across northern Illinois.

Some storms may be severe and accompanied by damaging winds and large hail. But the severe weather threat should diminish as the cell travels south.

As things stand now, high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Temperatures are expected to cool off over the weekend, with highs dropping back into the low-70s in most locations by Sunday.