Chicago Weather: Hot and Dry Fourth of July Weekend Anticipated

In contrast to the recent rain and stormy weather, the Chicago area is expected to see dry conditions and rising temperatures throughout Independence Day Weekend.

Friday was expected to be the coolest day of the three-day weekend, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s in most of the area. Residents looking to take advantage of the sunny and dry conditions were asked to avoid beaches on Lake Michigan due to the possibility of high waves and strong currents.

On Saturday, the winds will shift, coming out of the south, and warmer temperatures will begin to build. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday, and on Sunday things are expected to get even warmer for the Fourth of July, with highs in the 90s.

Humidity levels are also expected to rise, pushing heat indices into the mid-to-upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will remain in the 90s on Monday, with the area’s next chance of rain potentially coming into the picture on Tuesday.