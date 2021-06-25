Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Watch in Effect

The Chicago area woke up to heavy downpours Thursday, with a flash flood watch in effect across most of the area as rain and storms are expected to linger for days.

The flash flood watch is in effect for most of the metro area through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The counties included in the watch were Central Cook, Kane, DeKalb, La Salle, Kankakee, Grundy, Northern Will, Kendall and DuPage in Illinois, as well as Newton, Jasper, Lake and La Porte in northwest Indiana.

The NWS warns that several rounds of "torrential rainfall producing thunderstorms" will move across the area through Saturday morning, with more rounds of storms Sunday morning as well. The heavy rain could lead to rapid on-set flooding, per the NWS, advising residents to stay alert and use caution on roadways.

Showers and storms fired up across the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The heavy rain producing thunderstorms is expected to end early, with light to moderate rain and a few embedded storms that will taper off late morning.

Friday afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and quite humid with only isolated storms expected and highs between 76 and 82 degrees.

Conditions Friday night will be overcast still with moderate to heavy rain producing thunderstorms crossing the area and a low end risk for severe storms.

Saturday starts mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and storms expected. The threat for heavy rain continues with a low end risk of severe storms, but many dry hours in between any storms.

Mostly to partly cloudy conditions continue into Sunday, with scattered showers and isolated storms favoring areas south and in northwest Indiana.

The work week starts partly sunny and seasonably warm on Monday, with a chance of showers and isolated storms again and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s but cooler by the lake.