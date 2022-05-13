Chicago Weather: Heat Ends, Storms Possible in Some Spots Before Comfortable Weekend

As the four-day heat streak comes to an end Friday, pleasant conditions are bound to set in, but potential rain and severe weather could arrive in some communities before then.

Dry weather will continue Friday afternoon, but in the evening hours, potentially severe thunderstorms could move into DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry counties, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Damaging winds and large hail are both possible, along with local, heavy downpours. The severe threat, however, will diminish by the late nighttime hours.

While thunderstorms may approach those three counties in the late evening, they likely won't reach the city of Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

As temperatures decrease, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds remain possible Saturday morning and early afternoon, particularly in Chicago and areas south and west of the city. Northwest Indiana could see storms as well, possibly around lunchtime.

Conditions will feel much different, however, with temperatures poised to drop to the 70s and low 80s.

The downward trend will continue yet again Sunday, bringing another day of enjoyable conditions. That day, temperatures will drop even lower, with a high of 72 degrees expected.

Sunday will be mostly clear, but showers could occur in the afternoon and evening hours.

As the work week gets underway, the delightful weather will stick around for a while. Comfortable conditions and temperatures around 70 degrees will continue all the way through Thursday, forecasters said.