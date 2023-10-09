Chicago weather: Frost advisory, November-like temperatures across area

Temperatures will feel much colder in the Chicago area Monday morning as a frost advisory will be in effect for some parts until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, the advisory, the advisory for McHenry, Lake, Kane and Kendall counties went into effect at 1 a.m. It will last until 9 a.m., the NWS added.

In those areas, temperatures could reach as low as 36 degrees.

DeKalb county was initially included in the advisory, but was removed earlier this morning, the NWS said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A frost advisory is issued when low temperatures pose a threat to sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to NWS. Steps must be taken to protect those plants, which could be killed or damaged by the cold temperatures.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the average first freeze -- where temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower -- typically occurs Oct. 19. The earliest first freeze took place Sept. 22 1995, and the latest first freeze occurred on Nov. 24, Roman said.

And although temperatures may warm up some, Monday is still expected to remain Chilly, Roman said, with highs only in the 50s.

"Highs today will feel more like the beginning on November," Roman added.

According to forecast models, Tuesday's temperatures will only be slightly warmer, with highs closer to 60. Wednesday clouds are expected to increase, with scattered showers in the forecast by evening hours and into Thursday and Friday, Roman said.