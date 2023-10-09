Chicago Weather

Chicago weather: Frost advisory, November-like temperatures across area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Temperatures will feel much colder in the Chicago area Monday morning as a frost advisory will be in effect for some parts until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, the advisory, the advisory for McHenry, Lake, Kane and Kendall counties went into effect at 1 a.m. It will last until 9 a.m., the NWS added.

In those areas, temperatures could reach as low as 36 degrees.

DeKalb county was initially included in the advisory, but was removed earlier this morning, the NWS said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A frost advisory is issued when low temperatures pose a threat to sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to NWS. Steps must be taken to protect those plants, which could be killed or damaged by the cold temperatures.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the average first freeze -- where temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower -- typically occurs Oct. 19. The earliest first freeze took place Sept. 22 1995, and the latest first freeze occurred on Nov. 24, Roman said.

And although temperatures may warm up some, Monday is still expected to remain Chilly, Roman said, with highs only in the 50s.

Local

chicago news 54 mins ago

Chicago suburb makes list of safest cities in US in new ranking

Columbus Day 4 hours ago

What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day? Full list

"Highs today will feel more like the beginning on November," Roman added.

According to forecast models, Tuesday's temperatures will only be slightly warmer, with highs closer to 60. Wednesday clouds are expected to increase, with scattered showers in the forecast by evening hours and into Thursday and Friday, Roman said.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us