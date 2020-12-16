Chicago Weather Forecast: Snow in Parts With Light Accumulation

Parts of the Chicago area could see some light accumulation of snowfall on Wednesday as a round of wintry weather moves through the region.

Light snow began to develop overnight Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning mainly in southern sections of the area and in northwest Indiana.

That round of snow will taper off by early afternoon, while scattered lake effect snow showers will fall at times through the evening closer to the lake.

A dusting of less than an inch is possible in parts though some southern counties could see an inch or two. Up to an inch of snow was reported by late Wednesday morning from Livingston County east to Jasper County in Indiana where a number of crashes along Interstate 65 occurred due to slick roads.

Wednesday is otherwise overcast, windy with gusts between 20 and 25 mph and seasonably cold with highs in the low to mid 30s before falling to the mid 20s inland and 30 degrees in Chicago.

The lake effect snow is likely to continue into Thursday morning in areas close to the lake and in northwest Indiana. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly in the afternoon with temps in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday.

Another quick-hitting system could potentially arrive on Saturday, as forecast models indicate an overcast and chilly day with rain and snow showers could change to rain before clearing by Sunday.