Chicago Weather Forecast: Showers, Storms Possible Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The Chicago area is about to see a big change in weather ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

After days of temperatures reaching as high as the 80s in parts, the Chicago area is set for a cooldown with rain in the forecast and storms possible.

Thursday becomes cloudy early and will be windy and much cooler. Light to moderate rain showers are slated to develop by late morning and continue on-and-off throughout the day. A few isolated strong storms will be possible in far southern counties.

Highs will range from the mid-50s by the lake to the low-to-mid 60s well inland and as high as the low to mid 70s in areas south of I-80.

The holiday weekend kicks off Friday with a mostly cloudy, windy and chilly day on deck, again with periods of rain or showers. Highs will likely be in the low 50s by the lake to the upper 50s inland.

Forecasts indicate Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool for the season with highs in the low to mid 60s inland, cooler mid-50s along the lakefront.

A mostly sunny and milder day is on tap for Sunday with highs in the low 70s inland, cooler by the lake.

Memorial Day itself on Monday is slated to be mostly to partly sunny and pleasant before more clouds and showers are possible late evening. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s but it will once again be cooler by the lake.

Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and milder with highs in the mid to upper 70s, cooler near the lakefront.