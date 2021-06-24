Chicago Weather Forecast: Showers and Storms, Possibly Severe, to Return Thursday

The Chicago area could see the return of severe weather starting Thursday, with showers and storms slated to develop late morning and continuing throughout the weekend.

Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy, windy, warm and turning more humid.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop late morning and continue on-and-off through the afternoon, with an isolated strong to severe storm possible. Afternoon highs will be between 80 to 85 degrees, but rain cooled at times.

Heavy rain is likely in some locations Thursday evening, while the overnight hours will stay breezy and mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday starts mostly cloudy again with showers and storms. Heavy rain with localized flooding is possible in some locations, as is an isolated severe storm.

Storms will become less numerous later Friday afternoon and evening but conditions will stay windy, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday starts mostly cloudy, still breezy, warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Additional showers and storms are expected as the threat for heavy rain at times continues.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are on tap for Sunday, again with scattered showers and isolated storms, mainly in the morning. Highs will be between 75 and 80 degrees but cooler along the lakefront.

The work week starts partly sunny and seasonably warm on Monday, with a lower end chance of showers and isolated storms and highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s but cooler by the lake.