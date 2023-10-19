Chicago Forecast

Chicago weather forecast: Rainy day, with scattered showers expected ‘at any point'

On-and-off, scattered showers are in the Chicago forecast Thursday, with light to moderate rain expected to fall much of the day, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, a cluster of scattered showers moving in from the south and west is expected to continue eastward as the day continues.

"Scattered showers will be pretty much at any point today," Roman said, adding that rain could fall during both the morning and the evening commutes "Expect rain at anytime."

Parts of the area will see some dry time too, Roman said. However, some rain is expected to last into the overnight hours.

While the scattered rain will keep things damp, significant accumulation isn't expected, Roman said, with less than an inch of rain expected to fall in most parts.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, forecast models showed.

According to the National Weather Service, showers could return Friday and Friday night.

