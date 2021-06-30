Chicago Weather Forecast: One Last Day of Showers and Storms

There's light at the end of the rain-soaked tunnel, Chicago.

Wednesday looks to be the last of several days of widespread showers and storms, including some punctuated by tornadoes, across the Chicago area.

Wednesday began mostly cloudy and still warm and humid, with some light showers in the morning in southern counties.

Those light showers will turn to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, favoring areas south of I-88. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible with a few of those storms, which will fade in the evening.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s inland, but upper 70s by the lake. Wednesday night lows will be between 63 and 68 degrees across the metro area as conditions remain mostly to partly cloudy, mild and still humid.

The forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend starts to perk up beginning Thursday, which will be partly sunny, windy, cooler and turning less humid.

Most locations will stay dry Thursday, though a few showers or isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon in far western counties and far southern counties.

Highs will range from the low 70s by the lakefront to near 80 degrees well inland. But wind gusts to 25 and possibly 30 mph will make for large waves along the shores of Lake Michigan which will create dangerous swimming conditions, so stay out of the water.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. Those large waves will continue on the lake.

Saturday is poised to be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, but cooler by the lake.

The Fourth of July on Sunday may be a little warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, but again cooler along the lakefront.

Monday looks to be partly sunny, hot and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.