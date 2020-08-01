Chicago Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers Expected Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected throughout the day Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected to kick off the weekend.

According to forecast models, clouds will stick around the area throughout the day Saturday thanks to an area of low pressure that has settled over the lower Midwest this weekend. That low pressure system will continue to generate scattered showers, and will begin forcing that precipitation into the Chicago area Saturday morning.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible with the weather system, according to forecast models.

High temperatures are expected to settle into the mid-70s to low-80s in most locations, with Chicago seeing its high temperature land right around the 80-degree mark, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

Showers are expected to clear for a period of time during the overnight hours, but Sunday will likely see more showers and thunderstorms fire up as a cold front finally moves its way through the region. Behind that front, temperatures will once again drop after highs reach the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday.