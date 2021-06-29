Chicago Weather Forecast: More Showers and Storms With Torrential Rain

The rain isn't done with the Chicago area yet.

After days of rain and severe weather, punctuated by several tornadoes, the Chicago area will see more showers and storms Tuesday that will bring torrential downpours to the region.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A flash flood watch is in effect through the evening for the entire metro area, including northwest Indiana, with the National Weather Service warning that the downpours can cause flooding and advising drivers to use caution on flooded roads.

Tuesday begins mostly cloudy, humid and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will become more numerous in the afternoon, producing torrential rain with damaging winds up to 60 mph possible.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s but rain cooled with the storms before they taper off later Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night looks to be mostly cloudy, mild and humid, still with some scattered showers and isolated storms on occasion.

The rain is poised to continue Wednesday, which starts mostly cloudy and still warm and humid.

The area will see scattered showers and storms again mainly in the afternoon and evening and favoring areas along and south of I-80. Huighs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s but turning cooler along the lakefront.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny and not as warm or humid as recent days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a few showers and isolated storms possible, mainly south of I-80 again.

The holiday weekend kicks off with a partly to mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid day Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s along the lake, mid 70s inland.

Saturday is poised to be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, but low 70s along the lakefront.

The Fourth of July on Sunday may be a little warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the mid-80s but cooler by the lake.

Monday looks to be partly sunny, warmer again and moderately humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.