Chicago Weather Forecast: Heat Returns, Severe Storms Possible by Evening

The Chicago area is set to see a change in weather Thursday, as heat returns and the chance for storms, potentially strong to severe, increases by evening.

Thursday started with mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a slight chance for a few showers early across the northern counties but otherwise dry.

But the weather will quickly heat up, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s to low 90s and humidity increasing as well.

The chance of showers and storms increases later Thursday, particularly after 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Some could be strong to severe, producing gusty and damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

The rain and storms will continue overnight into Friday morning. As the storms exit by mid-morning Friday, temperatures will heat up again, with highs in the mid-90s and even more humidity in the afternoon.

There is a chance some storms could fire up by Friday afternoon as well to start the weekend.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, cooler and less humid with highs back down into the mid-80s.

The next chance of showers and storms could then come on Sunday and last through Monday as temperatures dip to a high of 80 degrees, then down into the 70s by Tuesday.