Chicago Weather Forecast: Area Could See Warmest Temperatures of Year Sunday

After a stormy Saturday in the Chicago area, the region could see its hottest temperatures of the year Sunday.

Things will start out pleasantly enough Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-60s, but things will quickly warm up throughout the day, as the mercury will shoot up into the mid-to-upper 80s by late afternoon, according to forecast models.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but dry conditions should be the prevailing order of the day.

Monday will see more of the same in terms of warm temperatures, but a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is also expected to work its way into the forecast for the Memorial Day holiday. The storms aren’t expected to be severe, but could deliver more rain to already-soaked areas if they do develop.

The threat of rain, in fact, will remain in the forecast for much of the upcoming week, with temperatures also remaining in the 80s for most of the week.

