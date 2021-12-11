Chicago Weather: Ferocious Wind Gusts in Excess of 60 MPH Reported Across Region Saturday

After being pounded by severe weather Friday, the Chicago area will see another threat Saturday morning, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour reported in some locations in both the city and suburbs.
According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory will remain in effect for the area until 3 p.m. Saturday. Sustained winds of 25-to-35 miles per hour are expected, and gusts will continue to far exceed those numbers as the day moves along.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a gust of 59 miles per hour was recorded at approximately 5:51 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
At Midway, a gust of 64 miles per hour was reached in the early morning hours, with a similar gust reported in Herbert, located in McHenry County.
Tree and limb damage is possible with the gusty winds, and residents are urged to properly secure outdoor items, such as holiday decorations, as a result of the hazardous conditions.
Here are some other reported wind gusts:
Cook County –
Chicago (Woodlawn): 57 mph
Midway Airport (Chicago): 64 mph
O’Hare Airport (Chicago): 59 mph
Rosemont: 55 mph
DuPage County –
DuPage Airport: 60 mph
Kane County –
Sugar Grove: 56 mph
McHenry County –
Herbert: 64 mph
Ogle County –
Rochelle: 56 mph
The fierce winds are expected to subside in the afternoon, but the Chicago area could see another wind event on Wednesday, with gusts once again reaching 35 mph and higher across the region. The winds will be especially strong overnight and into Thursday, officials said.