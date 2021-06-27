Chicago Weather: Eye-Popping Rainfall Totals Add Up Across the Area

The Chicago area has been inundated with rain in recent days, and the National Weather Service has released some eye-popping rainfall totals from the last 72 hours.
In Emington, located in Livingston County, a total of 8.16 inches of rain have fallen in the last three days, according to NWS reports. Ashkum, located in Iroquois County, has reported 6.81 inches of rain, while Manhattan, located in Will County, has reported nearly six inches of rain in just the last three days.
Unfortunately for residents in those areas, the heavy rainfall is expected to continue, as the chance of rain will linger in the forecast for several days. That rain, fueled by additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, could cause localized flooding in some locations, and has already pushed several rivers, including the Illinois River and Kankakee River, close to flood stage.
Local
Here are the latest rainfall totals from noon Thursday to noon Sunday:
Cook County:
Arlington Heights – 4.38 inches
Bridgeview – 2.66 inches
Chicago – 2.98 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.64 inches
Chicago Ridge – 2.69 inches
Countryside – 5.06 inches
Elk Grove Village – 4.48 inches
Glencoe – 3.12 inches
Harwood Heights – 4.13 inches
Hoffman Estates – 3.47 inches
Homewood – 2.99 inches
LaGrange Park – 4.48 inches
Lansing – 5.7 inches
Lincolnwood – 3.89 inches
Midlothian – 4.37 inches
Oak Forest – 4.32 inches
Oak Lawn – 3.55 inches
Oak Park – 5.13 inches
Palatine – 3.89 inches
Palos Park – 3.29 inches
Park Forest – 5.87 inches
Park Ridge – 2.51 inches
Ravenswood Manor – 3.31 inches
Rogers Park – 3.8 inches
Wheeling – 3.54 inches
Winnetka – 3.11 inches
DuPage County:
Bartlett – 2.5 inches
Bolingbrook – 4.14 inches
Burr Ridge – 5.01 inches
Carol Stream – 3.19 inches
Downers Grove – 3.55 inches
Elmhurst – 3.81 inches
Glen Ellyn – 3.19 inches
Lisle – 3.97 inches
Lombard – 2.96 inches
Naperville – 4.42 inches
Schaumburg – 2.86 inches
West Chicago – 3.02 inches
Westmont – 4.33 inches
Wheaton – 3.64 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 3.65 inches
Coal City – 3.95 inches
Minooka – 2.54 inches
Morris – 4.09 inches
Kane County:
Aurora – 3.2 inches
Batavia – 3.63 inches
Elgin – 2.48 inches
Geneva – 4.44 inches
St. Charles – 3.63 inches
Sugar Grove – 3.16 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais – 3.08 inches
Chebanse – 4.29 inches
Herscher – 4.44 inches
St. Anne – 3.56 inches
Kendall County:
Oswego – 2.79 inches
Plano – 3.21 inches
Lake County:
Barrington – 2.53 inches
Buffalo Grove – 3.28 inches
Lincolnshire – 3.58 inches
Highwood – 3.5 inches
Riverwoods – 4.25 inches
LaSalle County:
Earlville – 2.63 inches
La Salle – 2.84 inches
North Utica – 2.48 inches
Ottawa – 3.41 inches
Peru – 2.67 inches
Streator – 2.54 inches
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 6.36 inches
Cropsey – 3.91 inches
Dwight – 3.59 inches
Emington – 8.16 inches
Pontiac – 3.59 inches
Will County:
Beecher – 2.82 inches
Brandon Road Lock and Dam – 3.15 inches
Channahon – 3.23 inches
Crete – 3.94 inches
Joliet – 3.36 inches
Lockport – 3.09 inches
Manhattan – 5.94 inches
Mokena – 4.48 inches
Monee – 2.59 inches
New Lenox – 4.21 inches
Peotone – 3.79 inches
Plainfield – 4.16 inches
Romeoville – 2.85 inches
Wilmington – 5.14 inches