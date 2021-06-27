Chicago Weather: Eye-Popping Rainfall Totals Add Up Across the Area

The Chicago area has been inundated with rain in recent days, and the National Weather Service has released some eye-popping rainfall totals from the last 72 hours.

In Emington, located in Livingston County, a total of 8.16 inches of rain have fallen in the last three days, according to NWS reports. Ashkum, located in Iroquois County, has reported 6.81 inches of rain, while Manhattan, located in Will County, has reported nearly six inches of rain in just the last three days.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Unfortunately for residents in those areas, the heavy rainfall is expected to continue, as the chance of rain will linger in the forecast for several days. That rain, fueled by additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, could cause localized flooding in some locations, and has already pushed several rivers, including the Illinois River and Kankakee River, close to flood stage.

Here are the latest rainfall totals from noon Thursday to noon Sunday:

Cook County:

Arlington Heights – 4.38 inches

Bridgeview – 2.66 inches

Chicago – 2.98 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.64 inches

Chicago Ridge – 2.69 inches

Countryside – 5.06 inches

Elk Grove Village – 4.48 inches

Glencoe – 3.12 inches

Harwood Heights – 4.13 inches

Hoffman Estates – 3.47 inches

Homewood – 2.99 inches

LaGrange Park – 4.48 inches

Lansing – 5.7 inches

Lincolnwood – 3.89 inches

Midlothian – 4.37 inches

Oak Forest – 4.32 inches

Oak Lawn – 3.55 inches

Oak Park – 5.13 inches

Palatine – 3.89 inches

Palos Park – 3.29 inches

Park Forest – 5.87 inches

Park Ridge – 2.51 inches

Ravenswood Manor – 3.31 inches

Rogers Park – 3.8 inches

Wheeling – 3.54 inches

Winnetka – 3.11 inches

DuPage County:

Bartlett – 2.5 inches

Bolingbrook – 4.14 inches

Burr Ridge – 5.01 inches

Carol Stream – 3.19 inches

Downers Grove – 3.55 inches

Elmhurst – 3.81 inches

Glen Ellyn – 3.19 inches

Lisle – 3.97 inches

Lombard – 2.96 inches

Naperville – 4.42 inches

Schaumburg – 2.86 inches

West Chicago – 3.02 inches

Westmont – 4.33 inches

Wheaton – 3.64 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 3.65 inches

Coal City – 3.95 inches

Minooka – 2.54 inches

Morris – 4.09 inches

Kane County:

Aurora – 3.2 inches

Batavia – 3.63 inches

Elgin – 2.48 inches

Geneva – 4.44 inches

St. Charles – 3.63 inches

Sugar Grove – 3.16 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais – 3.08 inches

Chebanse – 4.29 inches

Herscher – 4.44 inches

St. Anne – 3.56 inches

Kendall County:

Oswego – 2.79 inches

Plano – 3.21 inches

Lake County:

Barrington – 2.53 inches

Buffalo Grove – 3.28 inches

Lincolnshire – 3.58 inches

Highwood – 3.5 inches

Riverwoods – 4.25 inches

LaSalle County:

Earlville – 2.63 inches

La Salle – 2.84 inches

North Utica – 2.48 inches

Ottawa – 3.41 inches

Peru – 2.67 inches

Streator – 2.54 inches

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 6.36 inches

Cropsey – 3.91 inches

Dwight – 3.59 inches

Emington – 8.16 inches

Pontiac – 3.59 inches

Will County:

Beecher – 2.82 inches

Brandon Road Lock and Dam – 3.15 inches

Channahon – 3.23 inches

Crete – 3.94 inches

Joliet – 3.36 inches

Lockport – 3.09 inches

Manhattan – 5.94 inches

Mokena – 4.48 inches

Monee – 2.59 inches

New Lenox – 4.21 inches

Peotone – 3.79 inches

Plainfield – 4.16 inches

Romeoville – 2.85 inches

Wilmington – 5.14 inches