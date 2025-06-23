A sweltering heat wave across the Chicago area continues for a third straight day Monday, with temperatures that feel as high as 105 degrees and extreme heat warnings and advisories across Illinois.

The next few days however will see a change in the weather pattern, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with daily chances for showers and storms and temperatures staying hot but gradually dipping.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Before the change arrives, extreme heat warnings and heat advisories were still in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and Cook County were under an extreme heat warning through midnight, with dangerously hot and humid conditions and a high temperature of 97 degrees.

4 Chicago zip codes are most at-risk during heat waves. Here's why and where

"The magnitude of anticipated heat, combined with oppressive warmth at night will lead to hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions," the NWS said.

In all other counties in the Chicago area, a heat advisory was in effect.

"Heat impacts will be worsened by consecutive days of hot and humid conditions, with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s, providing limited relief," the NWS said.

Overnight temperatures will continue to be warmest n the core of Chicago due to the Urban Heat Island effect. Overnight lows may not fall below 80 degrees again tonight, which are near the normal highs for this time of year!



Here's how the Urban Heat Island effect works. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/9zgdHlVqzX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a Sunday social media post, the NWS said the "Urban Island Heat Effect" was helping to keep overnight lows in Chicago in the 80s, which are normal daytime high temperatures for this time of year.

The effect was keeping the heat dangerous and extreme, even after the sun goes down.

"Urban settings are often several degrees warmer than rural areas due to concrete and asphalt radiating heat absorbed during the day," the NWS said. "Such warm temperatures limit the ability to recover and prepare for the next day of heat."

Rain on the way

Overnight is when the Chicago area will start to see a change in the weather pattern, Roman said, with the chance for thundershowers to move in.

Tuesday was expected to start out dry, Roman said, though more rain and storms were in the forecast beginning around 12 p.m. in counties to the northwest.

Between around 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., scattered showers were expected becoming more widespread, with rain in Chicago lasting through the afternoon and evening commutes.

According to Roman, the rainy trend will last through the week.

"We'll see this pattern over and over again the next several days," Roman said.

The pattern will also bring a slight break in the heat and humidity, with temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s through Friday.