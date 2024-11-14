Chicago weather: Dreary, foggy and rainy, with snowflake chances coming up

The Chicago area Thursday was waking up to a dreary morning, with clouds, drizzle, fog and mist as overnight rain lingered.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, some spotty showers were expected to continue through the morning commute. While much of the rain will move out by mid-morning, some pockets of sprinkles will remain through noon, with an isolated shower possible as well.

Early Thursday morning, the wet weather and slick roads led to multiple crashes and slow downs across the city and suburbs, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said.

Temperatures Thursday will be above average, Roman said, with highs in the mid-50s. According to Roman, the high temperature for this time of year is typically 49 degrees.

Temperatures were expected inch upwards Friday and through the weekend, Roman said, with highs in the upper 50s by Sunday. Sunday will also see the area's next chance for rain, Roman said.

Beginning Monday night, an active weather pattern arrives, Roman said, leading to all-day showers Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will also see warmer temperatures before a big drop by Thursday, Roman said, as the chance for the first flakes of the season moves in.

"Wednesday and Thursday is a chance for rain, maybe even mixing in with flurries at times," Roman said. "The first flurries of the year."

By the end of the next 10 days, temperatures will have dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s, Roman said.

When does Chicago typically see its first snow?

The Chicago area typically sees its first trace of snow Oct. 31, Roman said. The area's first measurable snow -- 0.1 of an inch or more -- usually comes Nov. 18, Roman said, and the area's first average snow of one inch or more typically occurs Dec. 7.

According to Roman, the active weather pattern that could feature a flake or two was expected to move in next Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20 and 21.

"That's pretty much right on target if that does come through," Roman said, of the potential snow's timing. "It's about that time."