Chicago Weather: Dreary, damp day as dense fog advisory continues; warm-up on the way

A dense fog advisory continues for nearly all counties in the Chicago area Wednesday morning, with low visibility causing potentially hazardous driving conditions.

"Visibility one quarter mile or less," the National Weather Service said in an alert. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

As of 5:45 a.m., visibility at O'Hare International Airport was less than half-a-mile, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to the NWS, the dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire state of Illinois and the majority of Indiana.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though the advisory was expected to expire at 10 a.m., the fog was likely linger for the rest of the day and into Thursday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Periods of dense fog will continue through Thursday across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. When traveling, slow down, increasing following distance, and use low beam headlights. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ScdnfrVXuh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2024

"Just a foggy, dreary and damp day ahead," Roman said, of what to expect Wednesday.

In addition to fog, drizzle and spotty showers were moving in and out across the Chicago area Wednesday morning, with steadier rain in Northwest Indiana.

Wednesday afternoon and evening look to be drier, Roman said, though another system is set to move in Thursday afternoon.

"Thursday evening will be soggy," Roman said, of the widespread rain that's to come.

Despite the wet weather, the bright spot in the forecast, Roman said, is the temperatures.

According to Roman, the average high temperature Wednesday is 31 degrees. The predicted high temperature for Wednesday however will be warmer, at 38. Some parts could hit the low 40s, Roman added.

From there, the mercury will continue to rise, and the snow will continue to melt.

Long-range forecasts favor a February thaw with above-average temperatures surging across the country. The pattern in early February also favors normal to below normal precipitation, which would NOT be snow! pic.twitter.com/09B6EnYqQ0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2024

Thursday will see a high of 39 degrees, with Friday and Saturday expected to hit 40.

By next week, there's a high probability that above -average temperatures will remain, with temperatures hitting to 50 degrees for the end of January and beginning of February.

.