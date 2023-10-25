Chicago weather: Daily chances for rain and storms continue, with temps soon tumbling

Chicago is in for a gloomy and rainy next few days as an "unsettled" weather pattern moves the summer-like temperatures move out and brings the clouds and cooler fall weather moves in.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday in Chicago saw a heat record tied, with 83 degrees clocked in at O'Hare International Airport. The last time temperatures rose that high for Oct. 24 was 1963, the NWS said.

We hope you enjoyed the beautifully warm weather today! Chicago (O'Hare) reached a high of 83° tying the city's record for the warmest October 24th (1963). Rockford broke its daily record (80° in 1963) with a high of 81° today. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2023

And though temperatures will remain warm and mild through the rest of the work week, temperatures will tumble as many as 30 degrees beginning Saturday and into next week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additionally, daily chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next several days, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"Periods of rain on and off continue daily through the weekend," NBC 5 Meteorologist Roman said.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Wednesday

Overnight, rain was widespread, with heavier rainfall to the south in Grundy county and more moderate rain moving into to Kankakee early Wednesday morning, Roman said.

Elsewhere, scattered, light rain showers will continue into Wednesday morning and potentially through the morning commute, forecast models show.

By lunchtime, much of the rain will have moved out of the area, but clouds are expected to remain, Roman said.

Beginning around 8 p.m., another round of showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms will pick back up, Roman said, with more moderate rain overnight.

Temperatures Wednesday will remain breezy mild, with a high of 68 degrees.

Thursday

By 9 a.m. Thursday, rain showers will continue but likely only in the northern counties, Roman said. However, another round of widespread showers is set to move in by 4 p.m., Roman added. According to the NWS, some isolated thunderstorms are likely late Thursday.

Additionally, winds are set to return Thursday, with morning gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour. In the afternoon and evening, those gusts are expected to increase, with winds as high as 30 and 35 miles per hour, Roman said.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to be slightly warmer, with a high of 72 degrees, Roman said.

Friday and into the Weekend

Daily chances for on-and-off showers and storms continue Friday and into the weekend, Roman said, with another round of rain expected to hit Friday during the daytime and Saturday night.

Periods of showers and perhaps a few storms are expected through the weekend. Temperatures will be mild through Friday, but chillier conditions move in this weekend and especially early next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/IkLVAT2tqF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2023

Friday will also see the last warm day for awhile, Roman said, with a high of 74 degrees. Beginning Saturday, temperatures are expected to be nearly 20 degrees lower, at 55 degrees, and falling from there.

By the time Halloween hits, temperatures are expected to tumble into the 40s, Roman said.