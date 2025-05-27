Chicago weather: Cool temps and rain chances linger before big shift arrives

The Chicago area has seen a wet and relatively unusual stretch of cool May weather lately and the start to this week could continue that streak -- but then a big change is expected.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago's Northerly Island has recorded nine consecutive days with high temperatures below 60 degrees.

"Such a long streak entirely during the month of May has only happened once before within the past 20 years, in early 2021," the NWS reported.

The "persistently cool air" is the result of an "unusually long period of onshore flow facilitated by a large high pressure system parked over the northern Great Lakes."

Relatively cool temperatures will continue through the middle of the week accompanied by periods of showers (especially tonight and tomorrow). A pattern shift toward sunnier and warmer conditions will commence toward the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/03RA1F5SQG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 27, 2025

But a "pattern shift" is expected by early next month, NWS reported.

The change will begin by the end of this week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, as weekend temperatures look to top 80 degrees.

"Temperatures will be warming up each and every day this week," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Highs by Saturday and Sunday look to reach into the mid-80s for most in the region.

That will come after a mostly chilly and potentially rainy week, however.

Rain chances will linger through the region, mostly scattered in nature, nearly every day in the lead-up to the weekend.

The biggest threat for rain comes Wednesday, when heavier downpours could be possible for some parts of the area.

This is a developing forecast. Check here for updates.