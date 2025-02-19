Chicago weather: Cold weather advisory for 3rd straight day, but 40-degree temps coming

While a cold weather advisory continues in parts of the Chicago area for a third day, temperatures are on track to gradually warm-up, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s by early next week.

Air temperatures Wednesday morning were also above zero, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said -- a slight improvement from the sub-zero readings seen Tuesday and Monday.

"Still bitter but better," Roman said Wednesday morning. "A slow incline upwards as we dig out of this."

Why won't your car start in the cold? How winter weather can impact car batteries

Through 10 a.m., a cold weather advisory will remain in effect for counties to the north and west, including Lake, McHenry, and DeKalb Counties, the National Weather Service said. In those parts, wind chills as low as -20 degrees could be expected. Through the rest of the day, below-zero wind chills will remain across the area.

According to the NWS, the coldest conditions are expected to occur across interior northern Illinois near the Fox River Valley.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS warned.

Highs Wednesday were expected to be in the single digits to the low teens, Roman said, with a chance of flurries possible in the evening, in counties to the southeast and in Northwest Indiana.

How to prevent freezing pipes in extreme cold, and what to do if it happens

"Light snow accumulations may lead to slippery travel late this afternoon through tonight," the NWS said, "mainly near and east of I-55."

Through 4 p.m., a winter weather advisory remained in Northern LaPorte County in Indiana, with lake effect snow expected and accumulations between two and seven inches.

"The highest amounts are expected in Berrien County, Michigan," the NWS said, adding that roads there could become slick and hazardous for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Temperatures Thursday will still be cold but noticeably warmer, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. Temperatures begin to thaw even more by Saturday and into the weekend, with highs in the 30s and eventually into the 40s by Monday.

After that, above-average temperatures were likely for the end of February and into early March.

"From Feb. 25 to March 3, there's a good possibility temperatures will be above the average of 39-42 degrees," Roman said.

When does winter end, and when does spring begin?

While astronomical spring begins March 20, meteorological spring begins March 1, Roman said.

Astronomical spring begins on the vernal equinox, the date where the sun crosses over the Equator and is higher in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere than it is in the Southern Hemisphere. That event will occur at approximately 4:01 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Thursday, March 20, according to the NWS.

More daylight coming

The first big milestone will arrive on Monday, Feb. 24 when the city of Chicago goes over 11 hours of daylight for the first time since Oct. 16. The city is currently gaining nearly three minutes of daylight per day, according to Time and Date.

The next milestone will occur on Sunday, March 9, when daylight saving time begins in the United States. On that date, sunset will take place at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The city of Chicago will see more than 12 hours of daylight on Monday, March 17 just ahead of the spring equinox, and on the following day sunset will take place after 7 p.m. for the first time in more than six months, with the last post-7 p.m. sunset occurring way back on Sept. 14.