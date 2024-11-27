Chicago weather: Cold Thanksgiving expected, with ‘taste of winter' to follow

Some parts of the Chicago area Wednesday could see showers and a snowflake or two, while others will see dry weather with mostly cloudy skies, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

And while whether you see flurries will depend on where you live, temperatures for the most part Wednesday were expected to be milder, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with highs in the mid-40s. But that won't last long.

"Above-average for just one day," Roman said, noting that temperatures will drop beginning Thursday.

According to Roman, those in counties to the south can expect to see light rain at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, especially in Southern Cook, Kankakee, Will, LaSalle and Grundy Counties in Illinois, and parts of Northwest Indiana.

Wednesday evening and into Thursday, additional lake effect rain or snow showers were possible in Northwest Indiana, Roman said, with Northeast Illinois expected to remain dry.

For Thanksgiving Day, high temperatures in the Chicago area will be in the mid-to-upper 30s, Roman said. After that, colder air was on the way.

"A taste of winter this weekend," Roman said, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s by Friday. Saturday morning, low temperatures would be in the teens, Roman said, with a "feels-like" temperature of just 10 degrees.

Temperatures were expected to remain in the 20s through Sunday, Roman added.

"Very cold air moving in, but at least we'll have some sunshine," Roman said, as sunnier days were expected this weekend.