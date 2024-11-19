Chicago weather: ‘Bursts of snow' possible later in the week for area's first flakes of season

The Chicago area typically sees its first measurable snowfall of the season -- defined as one-tenth of an inch of accumulation or more -- around Nov. 18, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And this year looks to be right on track, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says, with a chance for the first snowflakes of 2024 expected to arrive later this week.

But before that, rain, strong winds and a nearly 25-degree temperature drop was in the forecast.

"We're sort of in between fronts," Roman said, as Tuesday started out rainy, windy and warm, with temperatures in the low 60s. "Colder air moves in this week."

Overnight showers and drizzle were expected to gradually come to an end Tuesday morning, Roman said. Tuesday morning also started off windy, with gusts to 40 miles-per-hour in some parts, Roman said.

Those winds were expected to continue through early Tuesday afternoon before subsiding later in the day, Roman said.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures were expected to drop into the upper 50s. 40-degree temperatures were in the forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Roman said, with more showers expected Wednesday morning.

Temperatures were expected to stay in the 40s for much of Wednesday, and then dip down into the 30s, Roman said. And that's when the first flakes of the season could start to trickle in.

"Snowflakes to fall by evening hours Wednesday," Roman said, noting the start time would be around 9 p.m.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, flakes were expected to continue falling, Roman said, creating a potentially slick and slippery morning commute.

"Perhaps some bursts of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Roman said.

'Bomb Cyclone' possible in the Pacific Northwest

Other parts of the country later this week will see stormy weather, with Northern California and the Pacific Northwest brace for what is expected to be the strongest storm of the season so far, with heavy rain and winds set to pummel the region and potentially cause power outages and flash floods.

The Weather Prediction Center issued excessive rainfall risks beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday as the strongest atmospheric river — long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific Ocean -- that California and the Pacific Northwest has seen this season bears down on the region. The storm system has intensified so quickly that it is considered a “ bomb cyclone,” explained Richard Bann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The areas that could see particularly severe rainfall as the large plume of moisture heads toward land will likely stretch from the south of Portland, Oregon, to the north of the San Francisco area, he explained.

“Be aware of the risk of flash flooding at lower elevations and winter storms at higher elevations," he said. "This is going to be an impactful event."