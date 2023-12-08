Chicago weather: Blustery conditions, cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend

Following multiple days of unseasonably warm temperatures, the Chicago area is bracing for a drop in temperatures and gusty winds this weekend.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist, temperatures will drop from into the 30s overnight into early Saturday morning, but will remain above freezing. While showers will likely move in overnight and end in the early morning, that's not all the Chicago area could see.

Gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour and thunderstorms are also a possibility overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front brings showers and gusty 35 mph winds overnight into early Saturday. Gusty winds bring in colder conditions Sunday into early next week. Starting Sunday, quiet weather will persist well into next week#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/snw5nDugpd — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 8, 2023

Temperatures will begin falling into the 40s during the daytime on Saturday as blustery conditions set in before dropping close to freezing overnight. The cold weather will likely continue through the second half of the weekend, with Sunday poised to see high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Conditions won't change much when the work week rolls around. High temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s are expected on Monday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

After a few more days of highs in the mid-30s, temperatures will warm up slightly to the mid 40s on both Wednesday and Thursday.