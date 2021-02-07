Chicago Weather: Bitterly Cold Temperatures, Wind Chills Expected Sunday

A wind chill advisory will be in effect until noon in the Chicago area, with bitterly cold temperatures expected throughout the day Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerously low wind chills are expected in most locations through at least the noon hour, with “feels-like” temperatures dropping to more than 30 degrees below zero in some locations.

The mercury will warm very slowly during the day, with high temperatures expected to reach into the mid-to-upper single digits, according to current forecast models.

Cloud cover is expected to build into the area during the day Sunday, with widely scattered flurries possible in some locations in the overnight hours.

Low temperatures aren’t expected to be quite as chilly heading into Monday, with wind chills dropping to approximately 10-to-15 degrees below zero in some locations.

During the day Monday, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the region, with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible in Chicago and some surrounding suburbs. High temps are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper teens Monday, and that pattern will likely stick around for several days.

Another blast of bitterly cold air is forecasted for next weekend, with highs dropping back into the single digits at the end of the coming work week.