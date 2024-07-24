Some in the Chicago area Wednesday morning were waking up to rainy, wet conditions and downed trees and branches after thunderstorms with lightning, small hail and heavy downpours slammed some parts Tuesday evening and overnight.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, another round of showers and storms were on in the forecast for Wednesday.

"Ongoing storms across northern IL will continue to drift south through the evening," the National Weather Service said in post to X Tuesday night. "These storms may produce gusty winds and small hail along with frequent lightning and heavy rain, which could result in localized flash flooding."

Rain totals from Tuesday evening's storms were especially high in McHenry county, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman reported, as Woodstock saw 2.5 inches of rain. Further west, residents in Garden Prairie saw as much as 5.6 inches of rain, Roman said.

Wednesday morning, rain was lingering, with spotty showers expected for some through the morning hours. Other parts of the area were seeing mostly dry and cloudy conditions, Roman said.

By around 1 p.m. however, showers and storms were expected to redevelop in counties to the south, Roman said.

"Grundy, Kankakee, Will, Northwest Indiana," Roman said, of the counties expected to see the rain at that time.

By around 4 p.m. Chicago may see an isolated shower or storm, Roman said. Around 6 p.m., the rain was expected to be in southern Cook County before moving out.

According to Roman, Chicago's southern counties were under a "marginal" risk of severe weather Wednesday, which ranks as level one of five on Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

"Heavy downpours and gusty winds will remain the primary threats this afternoon," Roman said.

Temperatures Wednesday will be slightly below average, with a predicted high of 80 degrees at O'Hare. In Chicago, highs are expected to reach only into the 70s, Roman said.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday would be drier and sunnier, Roman said, with highs in the 70s and 80s. By Sunday, rain was back in the forecast, along with higher humidity and hotter temperatures, setting up for a string of days near 90 degrees.