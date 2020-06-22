Chicago Weather: Afternoon Storms Could Produce Heavy Rain, Hail, Damaging Winds

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for western Will County until 1:15 p.m. Monday as storms are expected to develop across the Chicago area, a few of which could become strong to severe and produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Most of the area should remain dry in the early afternoon before rain moves into the western suburbs.

Much of the area is in a marginal risk for severe weather, which means gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain are possible, and areas south and west of Chicago were upgraded to a slight risk.

Monday high temperatures could reach the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Storms likely will end in most of the area before midnight and ahead of a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.

The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes Wednesday, which otherwise will be partly sunny with a high of 79.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Friday and Saturday.