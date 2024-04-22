Chicago weather: Above-average temperatures with a chance for showers

After a cooler weekend in the Chicago area, Monday looks to warm up significantly, but the warmer and windy conditions bring with them elevated fire concerns and a chance for rain.

Much of the Chicago area remains under a frost advisory through 8 a.m. Monday, but temperatures are widely expected to climb to above-average levels throughout the day.

Highs Monday are set to reach into the mid-60s, where they will likely stay for the start of the work week before dipping briefly, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman. Rain showers are possible heading into Monday evening and could continue through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned that windy conditions Monday could lead to an elevated fire danger before those showers move in.

While temperatures Tuesday are set to stay in the mid-60s once again, a cold front is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening, sending highs back into the upper-40s and low-50s for Wednesday.

Windy today with an elevated fire danger. Chance of showers tonight through Tuesday evening. Chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Cold front Tuesday evening, cooler for Wednesday. Areas of frost possible late Wednesday night. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/NyWb8AqEnY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 22, 2024

Roman noted, however, that long-range projections indicate above-average temperatures are likely between April 29 and May 5.