Chicago Weather: 80-Degree, Summer-Like Weekend on the Horizon

Summer-like weather is in store for the Chicago area this weekend, with high temperatures reaching mid to upper 80s.

After a mild Friday that will likely see temperatures rising between 82 and 87 degrees, the weekend will stay hot as conditions continue to hover close to 90 degrees both days.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Saturday starts off with a chance for some scattered showers and possibly even an isolated storm during the morning hours, though most locations will remain dry.

The day will turn partly sunny, breezy, warm and moderately humid.

Those conditions are expected to continue through Sunday, which is expected to be another very warm and mildly humid day, but a cold front will likely slide along the lake, turning things sharply cooler for lakefront locations later in the day.

A few showers will also be possible in the late afternoon hours Sunday.

The warmth is expected to extend into the work week as both Monday and Tuesday continue to see temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s. Things look to cool off later next week as highs dip back into the 70s.