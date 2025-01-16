A more than 30-degree temperature drop in a matter of days could soon usher in some of the coldest temperatures the Chicago area has seen in years. But when can you expect the dramatic shift?

It all comes amid a roller coaster of wintry weather in the area, starting with some of warmest temperatures seen so far this year.

Here's a look at the timing of what to expect:

Thursday

A dusting of snow late Wednesday and into the overnight hours Thursday brought little accumulations to the region, though untreated roads could see slick spots form due to the cold temperatures amid the morning rush hour.

But Thursday will see high reaching into the mid-to-upper 30s, some of the warmest temperatures recorded in weeks. The region has seen just four days above freezing so far this year, with the highest reading being 35 degrees, which was recorded last weekend.

Friday

The real shift begins Friday as even warmer weather arrives, with readings stretching into the upper-30s or even the low-40s across the area.

If reached, those readings would be the warmest temperatures of the calendar year so far.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

But they'll also mark a turning point.

What will likely start out as rain will transition into a wintry mix and possibly even snow overnight Friday and into Saturday morning as temperatures begin to plummet.

Saturday

Any wintry precipitation is set to come to an end Saturday morning along and east of a line of Interstate 55, according to the National Weather Service.

Depending on how quickly temperatures cool, some accumulations could be left behind, particularly in areas south of I-55.

Highs are slated to dip back into the 20s Saturday.

Sunday

Temperatures continue their free fall on Sunday, dropping into the low teens and possibly even single digits for some.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday, temperatures could drop to minus-5 degrees, with wind chills dropping 15-to-25 degrees below zero across the area, according to forecast models.

Those lows could be the lowest the city has seen since Jan. 16, 2024, when the low temperature was minus-7 degrees. If things get any colder, then it’ll be the coldest the city of Chicago has seen since Dec. 23, 2022, when the low temperature was minus-8.

Monday and Tuesday

While things remain bitterly cold throughout the day Monday, overnight lows Monday and Tuesday are expected to dip below zero, with a forecasted low of minus-7 degrees on Monday night, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Tuesday night will once again see below-zero low temperatures, with highs only in the single digits.

If low temperatures plummet enough, especially Monday and Tuesday, they could mark the coldest temperatures in the city of Chicago since late January 2019, when low temperatures dropped to minus-23 degrees on Jan. 31.

Wednesday

Things will start to regulate slightly on Wednesday as highs return to the 20s for the remainder of the work week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.