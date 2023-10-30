Chicago trick-or-treat forecast: Will you need your winter coat over your costume?

What's your costume for Halloween this year? You might want to adjust it for the cold, blustery Chicago weather in Tuesday's forecast.

Monday kicks off the Halloween week with sunshine but chilly temperatures, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Additionally, lower wind chill temperatures may make things feel even cooler, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

By the time Halloween rolls in Tuesday, the temperatures will be even colder, with the potential for an overnight freeze warning area-wide for the second day in a row.

According to forecast models, light snow showers are expected to develop in the mid-morning Tuesday, continuing on-and-off through the afternoon as an area of low pressure pinwheels across Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

According to the NWS, snow could snarl both the Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon commutes.

Sunny skies return to the area today but with highs only reaching the 30s and lower 40s. Snow showers will be around throughout the day tomorrow, including during trick-or-treating, as will gusty winds and wind chills down in the mid 20s! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ugZbILB7VB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2023

"Burst of snow develop. Highest coverage mainly north of I-80," the NWS said, of Tuesday morning. "Some slick travel will be possible during the morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces."

In addition to snow showers, Tuesday afternoon could see wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour in some parts, leading to "possible squalls," the NWS said. "Brief, sharp visibility reductions under 1 mile."

[4:50 AM 10/30] Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, with some slick travel possible during the AM commute! Gusty snow showers/squalls develop midday and into the afternoon. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/n7QpLSyghZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2023

Additionally, winds chills will be in the teens and 20s, the NWS said.

As Roman put it, "It'll be a cold, snowy and blustery day for our Halloween."

Snow totals aren't expected to amount to much in Illinois, Roman said. However, totals in Northwest Indiana, which could see some lake effect slush, could reach over two inches.

Here's an updated look at the Trick-or-Treat forecast. Snow showers will be winding down (except across parts of NE IL and NW Indiana). Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/14pUQw69aD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2023

Although the trick-or-treat forecast looks mostly dreary, some relief is in sight, Roman said, as temperatures are expected to reach back into the upper 50s by the end of the week.