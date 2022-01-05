Chicago to See Frigid Wind Chills in Days Ahead

The Chicago area saw some of its coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday, but that was just a warm-up act for the cold conditions that are expected in the coming days.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, wind chills will remain below zero in the city of Chicago, and will be even colder in the suburbs away from Lake Michigan, dropping to as much as 10-to-15 degrees below zero, according to forecast models.

In fact, wind chills could stay below zero even during the afternoon in some spots, with highs expected to reach the mid-teens on Thursday. Windy conditions will keep things frigid, but most of the area will stay dry.

In northwest Indiana, some locations could see some snow, but most of that precipitation will stay to the east of Porter County.

On Thursday night and into Friday, wind chills will be even colder, with some locations potentially seeing readings of negative-20 degrees. Wind chills will be slightly warmer near Lake Michigan.

After another day of highs in the mid-teens on Friday, the Chicago area will see a bit of a warm-up Saturday, with highs reaching back into the mid-to-upper 30s.

That will come with another storm system, however, with mixed precipitation likely giving way to rain for most of the day Saturday.

After a windy Sunday with temperatures around the freezing mark, highs are once again expected to dip into the teens to start the new work week.