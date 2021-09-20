Chicago Temps to Tumble This Week in Time For Fall's Return

Chicago-area high temperatures that hit nearly 90 degrees on Sunday could drop into the 60s by mid-week, just in time for the first day of the fall season.

Monday temperatures are expected to remain above average with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, as well as breezy, muggy conditions in the afternoon.

A cold front moves in after midnight and is expected to usher in more rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. A few storms could be strong with gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain.

Northeastern Illinois is under a marginal risk on Tuesday morning for a few strong storms.

Storms are expected to move out of the area by mid-morning on Tuesday, and the tumbling of temperatures is set to begin Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

The first day of fall, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, will feel like fall, with high temperatures expected to max out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Those temperatures are more consistent with October conditions, but temps are expected to moderate to a September-like 73 degrees by the end of the week.