Chicago Snowstorm Updates: Winter Storm Warning Takes Effect

Most of the Chicago area is under a winter storm warning, with forecasts calling for total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in parts, possibly more by the lake as another round of winter weather moves in and the dangerous cold snap continues.

Here are the latest weather headlines from across the Chicago area:

Winter Storm Warning in Effect Across Chicago Area With Heavy Snow Expected

A winter storm warning took effect across the Chicago area early Monday, warning of accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in parts, possibly more, as another blast of winter weather moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kankakee, Kendall, Will, Grundy and DuPage counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. That warning will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois took effect at 3 a.m. Monday and will last through 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The warnings say total snow accumulations could reach 10 inches in some parts, even ranging from 8 to 13 inches in Cook County, with even higher amounts possible in some places, particularly near the lake.

Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected, making for dangerous travel conditions in particular. The NWS notes that the worst conditions are expected late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, impacting commutes.

Lake, Kendall, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, La Salle, McHenry, Grundy and Will counties are also under a wind chill advisory, with all of the weather advisories warning of wind chills of up to 20 degrees below zero as the Chicago area's dangerous cold snap continues.

Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Plows as Snow Begins

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders Monday morning.

According to DSS, a total of 287 vehicles will respond to the winter storm moving through the area.

Salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to other residential streets as needed, according to a news release.

Sunday Sets Record for Coldest Valentine's Day Ever in Chicago

As if the past several days of brutal cold and extreme temperatures weren't enough, Sunday marked the coldest Valentine's Day ever, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The high temperature was just 4 degrees, breaking the previous record of 8 degrees, which was set in 1943. A cold Valentine's Day in Chicago isn't that rare, though: Temperatures dropped to -2 degrees last year.

Track the Storm With Our Interactive Radar

If you want to track the weather as it moves into the region, you can always keep up with the latest details on our interactive radar.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County in Illinois, along with Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and northern and southern Will counties. The advisory will go into effect at noon Monday and run through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bursts of snowfall are expected in the impacted areas, with frigid wind chills also posing a threat in those communities.

Weekend Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

The Chicago area saw plenty of snow over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of northwest Indiana saw more than five inches of snow, especially in Porter County, where the town of Porter has seen 7.3 inches of snow since Friday. In Ogden Dunes, 5.3 inches of snow were reported.

Other areas saw at least a few inches of snow during multiple snowfalls, including 3.4 inches in suburban Burbank, 3.5 inches in Carbon Hill, and 4.1 inches in LaSalle.

Here are other snowfall totals around the region from the weekend.